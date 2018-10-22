Watch Paul Riario Demo the Andrew White Guitars Freja 1010 Acoustic

In this clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario demos the the Freja 1010, a boutique spruce top acoustic from Andrew White Guitars. Check out the video above.

Named after the goddess of love and war, Andrew White's Freja 1010 is noted for its ability to excel for both rhythm playing and soloing, projecting clean, powerful chords as well as articulate single notes.

The Freja 1010 features a solid sitka spruce top with solid rosewood back and sides, along with other fine appointments like curly maple binding, zebra wood rosette, Spanish cedar neck and fretboard, and laser-engraved 18:1 ratio machine heads.

To find out more, head over to andrewwhiteguitars.com.