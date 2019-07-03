Watch Paul Riario Demo the Martin OM-28 Modern Deluxe Acoustic Guitar

In this new video, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario demos the Martin OM-28 Modern Deluxe guitar. You can watch the clip above.

Packed with custom features and modern technology, the OM-28 Modern Deluxe is a new take on Martin vintage. Classic appointments include a Sitka Spruce Vintage Tone System (VTS) top, a dovetail neck joint, and natural protein glue construction that gives it that rich, fully-aged Martin tone.

With European flamed maple binding, stylish gold frets, gold open-gear tuners, and a unique 1930s style script logo inlaid in pearl on the headstock, the instrument possesses an alluring, distinctive look. Other ultra-modern features include a titanium truss rod, Liquidmetal bridge pins with red dots, and a composite carbon fiber bridgeplate that boosts volume without adding weight. The guitar also features a new, slightly asymmetrical neck shape for maximum hand comfort up and down the fretboard.

To find out more, head over to martinguitar.com.