Watch Paul Riario Demo the Martin OMC-28E Acoustic Guitar

In this new video, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the Martin OMC-28E, a new dreadnought acoustic guitar with Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics. You can check out the clip above.

Offering supreme tone, comfort and speed, the OMC-28E features scalloped bracing and the impeccable balance of Martin's orchestra model with a cutaway for upper fret board accessibility. The guitar includes Martin’s super comfortable Modified Low Oval neck, and compact, versatile electronics that allow players to shape their sound anywhere, anytime.

The guitar is rounded out with a Sitka Spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, and vintage appointments for serious style.

To find out more, head over to martinguitar.com.