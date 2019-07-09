Watch Pearl Jam, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers Members Cover Led Zeppelin

On July 5 and 6, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready hosted his first-ever Peak to Sky Festival in Big Sky, Montana. The two-day event featured performances from McCready’s project Infinite Color and Sound, as well as Brandi Carlile, Dammit Lauren and the Well, Thunderpussy and others.

The second night’s festivities were capped by an all-star jam featuring McCready, Carlile, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and drummer Chad Smith and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who performed a set of covers that included Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion,” Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure,” Van Halen’s “Eruption,” Prince’s “Purple Rain” and several Led Zeppelin and Bowie tunes.

You can check out the musicians’ version of Zeppelin’s “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” above, as well as a Zeppelin superjam, including “Moby Dick,” Good Times Bad Times” and a snippet of “Dazed and Confused,” below.