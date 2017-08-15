Watch a Preview of Metallica's 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance

"Enter Sandman," "One," "Creeping Death" and...Rihanna's "Diamonds"?

Something in that selection of songs is definitely out of place. But, in a preview of their appearance on the Apple Music-exclusive web series, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, you can watch Metallica sing the massive Rihanna hit, a Disney selection and other unexpected tunes with comedian Billy Eichner.

"A few of you who watched the Grammys back in February may have noticed during one of the commercial breaks that we took a spin around the Los Angeles area with comedian and actor Billy Eichner," read a post on Metallica's website. "With James behind the wheel, we did a little backseat driving and singing and even made a pit stop for some grocery shopping!"

Carpool Karaoke: The Seriesis the Apple Music-distributed spinoff of the enormously popular Late Late Show with James Corden skit, which featured Corden driving around with various pop stars, belting out covers and the artists' own hits.

You can watch a preview of Metallica's appearance below.