Watch the ‘Revolver’ Golden Gods Awards Live Tonight

The 2012 Revolver Golden Gods Awards take place tonight, and you can watch it live!

The night kicks off with the Black Carpet special, beginning at 6 PM PST, as some of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal make their entrance for the evening.

Then the big show commences at 8 PM PST, featuring performances by Marilyn Manson, Slash, Evanescence, Korn, Sixx:A.M., Black Veil Brides, Trivium, and more, as well as the unveiling of the night’s big winners.

