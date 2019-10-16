Watch Richie Kotzen test drive the Fender Tone Master Twin Reverb amp

Winery Dogs guitarist Richie Kotzen recently stopped by Fender to try out the company’s new Tone Master Twin Reverb electric guitar amplifier, which boasts a 200-watt digital power amp and two Jensen N-12K neodymium speakers.

“It looks like a normal Fender Twin but really what it is, is an all-digital replication,” Kotzen says in the above video. “It’s emulating to perfection an all-tube Fender Twin like I’ve never heard a digital amp do before.”

Beyond the sound of the Tone Master, Kotzen admits there's another thing he loves about the new amp.

“For someone that’s into the sound of the Fender Twin, if I were to do local gigs this is the ultimate amp to throw in the back of my car,” he says. “I could lift this up and swing it over my head if I wanted to – it’s super light.”

But, he adds, “I’m not going to do it now because I don’t want to wreck the place.”

You can check out the video, which also features plenty of Kotzen-style Tele shredding, above.

For more information on the Tone Master Twin Reverb, head to Fender.