Fender's Tone Master Deluxe and Twin Reverb digital amps have arrived

Tone Master Twin Reverb (Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

Fender has officially released its new Tone Master Series guitar amps, which the company touts as authentically capturing and translating the iconic Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb tube amp sounds in a digital design.

The amps are half the weight of their tube counterparts and come equipped with a slew of contemporary features.

The Tone Master Deluxe Reverb utilizes a 100-watt digital power amp and a single Jensen N-12K neodymium speaker, while the Twin Reverb boasts a 200-watt digital power amp and adds in a second Jensen N-12K. Both models are housed in a resonant, lightweight pine cabinet.

(Image credit: Fender)

Additionally, the front panels of the combos mimic their tube predecessors, with Normal and Vibrato channels and a bright switch on the Twin.

Rear-panel features offer modern convenience and flexibility, such as an output power selector for full power and five attenuated settings, balanced XLR line output with impulse response (IR) cabinet simulations, mute switch for silent stage or recording use and a USB port for firmware upgrades.

The Tone Master Deluxe Reverb ($899) and Twin Reverb ($999) amps are available now.

For more information, head over to Fender.