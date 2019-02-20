Watch Rob Scallon Shred on a 16-String Theorbo

Over the years we’ve seen Rob Scallon play metal on a one-dollar guitar; on a ukulele; on one fret; and in “very inappropriate places.”

Now’s he’s upped the ante once again, this time busting out a theorbo, a 17th century lute-like instrument with 16 strings, an extended neck and two sets of tuning pegs.

If you’re up for some medieval djent shredding, check out the video above.

As far as we know, Scallon is the first and only guitarist to play metal on a theorbo…though he does get a bit of help from another set of hands in order to reach one of those last tuning pegs.