Rob Scallon and Sarah Longfield have rocked out on ukulele covers of Slayer songs before, but never with as much shreddy, bloody goodness as they do on this rendition of the band’s “Piece By Piece,” which originally appeared, in uke-less form, on their 1986 album Reign in Blood.

Make it to the end of clip and you might be cowering in a corner just like the flower-adorned ukulele group here.

