Watch snippet of AC/DC’s Brian Johnson performing Back in Black with the Foo Fighters at Vax Live concert

The Foo Fighters appeared at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on May 2, and – among the band’s six-song set of Foos classics like Everlong and Best of You – they also squeezed in a cover of AC/DC’s immortal 1980 anthem, Back in Black – with none other than Brian Johnson on vocals.

While no official footage of the pairing has been released, one of the 27,000 fans in attendance managed to capture some of the performance on video. You can check out the clip above.

As for the event itself, Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will air on May 8 on a variety of outlets, including ABC, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia. The show is hosted by Selena Gomez, and – in addition to the Foo Fighters – also includes performances from Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and H.E.R. For more information, head to Global Citizen.

Recently, Grohl and his 15-year-old daughter Violet covered X's Nausea with Krist Novoselic and Dave Lombardo. You can check out that performance here.