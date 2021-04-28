Watch Dave Grohl and his 15-year-old daughter Violet cover X's Nausea with Krist Novoselic and Dave Lombardo

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 27 to perform a cover of X’ s 1980 song, Nausea, and they brought along a few friends – Grohl’s former Nirvana bandmate, Krist Novoselic, ex-Slayer (and current Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits and Dead Cross) man Dave Lombardo and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin – to help them out.

Grohl and his 15-year-old daughter originally recorded the cover for Grohl’s new documentary, What Drives Us.

In addition to the Foo Fighters frontman on electric guitar and Violet on vocals, the Kimmel performance saw Novoselic on bass, Lombardo behind the drum kit and Kurstin adding keyboards.

What Drives Us, which features interviews with the likes of Slash, St. Vincent, the Edge, Lars Ulrich and X’s Exene Cervenka, will be streamed on the Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

Said Grohl in a statement, “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music.

“What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’ ”

