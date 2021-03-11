Watch Steel Panther absolutely shred two Van Halen classics

There’s arguably no current rock band more equipped to pull off a dead-on Van Halen cover than Steel Panther. Heck, electric guitar player Satchel and singer MIchael Starr used to play in one of the best-ever VH tribute acts, the Atomic Punks.

So it comes as no surprise that the band’s new quarantine-style covers of two Van Halen II classics, Beautiful Girls and D.O.A., are fully awesome. You can check out Beautiful Girls above and D.O.A. below.

Said Steel Panther in a statement, “When we were playing weekly shows on the Sunset Strip, Van Halen music was essential to our set lists to keep the place rocking. The music of that band is what helped shape who Steel Panther is today. The loss of Eddie Van Halen has affected each of us in the band and these covers are our tribute to him to say thank you for the joy Van Halen music has given us."

Additionally, Steel Panther has been helping to support concert photographers that have been sidelined since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The band has partnered with seven of their longtime collaborators to curate a virtual photo exhibition of each individual’s work for a two-week period that began on February 1.

Fans can purchase exclusive prints that were hand-picked by the band and photographers in various configurations with the profits going to help each photographer during this touring shutdown.

All images are available as a Premium Matte Poster, Framed Print or Framed Canvas with prices starting as low as $24.99. You can check out the exhibition at Steel Panther Rocks.