Watch the Fourth Episode of “History of Led Zeppelin”

Led Zeppelin have released Episode 4 of “History of Led Zeppelin,” the fourth in a series of short stories celebrating the band’s history. You can check out the video above.

Episode 4 chronicles the continued “rise of Led Zeppelin,” with their self-titled debut entering the Top Ten in the U.S. and U.K.. The band commences the recording of Led Zeppelin II at London’s Olympic Studios and then kicks off a spring U.S. tour in San Francisco, where they preview songs that will appear on the new album.

The new series is the latest in a line of offerings celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Led Zeppelin’s debut in 1969, and follows digital-only music collections, a 400-page photo book and a 50th anniversary documentary, among other products. Additionally, Page teamed up with Fender to recreate the 1959 Telecaster (in both “Mirror” and “Dragon” iterations) that he used to record Led Zeppelin.

For more information, head over to LedZeppelin.com.