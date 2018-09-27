Led Zeppelin Announce Three New Digital Releases Available Today

In recognition of Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary, the band have unveiled three new digital-only releases today, available on all digital download and streaming platforms. The offerings are:

Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin, a career-spanning 30-track collection gathering music from all eight of the band's studio albums. Tracks include "Immigrant Song," "Whole Lotta Love," "Kashmir," "Ramble On" and "Stairway to Heaven." The set also includes the "Sunset Sound Mix" of "Rock and Roll," making its digital debut after being released for the first time earlier this year on Record Store Day as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single.

An Introduction to Led Zeppelin, a 10-track collection that features all the previously mentioned songs along with "Black Dog," "Good Times Bad Times," "Going to California" and "Over the Hills and Far Away."

Rock and Roll (Sunset Sound Mix), the digital version of the band's first ever Record Store Day release, which was produced by Page and previously available earlier this year as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single. The two-track set features the digital debut of the "Olympic Studios Mix" of "Friends," a stripped down version without the orchestration of the final mix, along with the aforementioned "Rock and Roll" (Sunset Sound Mix).

For more information, head over to LedZeppelin.com.