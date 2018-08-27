Watch a Teaser Video for Led Zeppelin’s Upcoming 50th Anniversary Photo Book

Reel Art Press have released a new video teaser promoting the upcoming illustrated Led Zeppelin book, Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin. The official 400-page tome will be released in conjunction with the band to celebrate Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary.

According to Reel Art Press, “Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin will be published in October by Reel Art Press. You can pre-order the book here.

Additionally, Led Zeppelin will release a deluxe reissue of The Song Remains the Same on September 7. The new version was remastered with supervision from Jimmy Page.

The deluxe edition of The Song Remains the Same follows the band's recent reissue of How the West Was Won, and closes out the reissue series of their catalog, which began in 2014.

The Song Remains the Same will be released in multiple formats from Atlantic/Swan Song, including the full album's debut in hi-res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray. The Super Deluxe Boxed Set will be the most exquisite and elaborate release in the reissue series, recreating the intricate embossing of the set's original issue, and will also mark the first time the full -length film and soundtrack have been available in the same package. On the 4-LP set, Page made a change to the track sequence, allowing the epic, 29-minute version of "Dazed And Confused" to be featured in its entirety on one side of vinyl for the first time.

You can pre-order The Song Remains the Same here.