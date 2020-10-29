Watch the official trailer for Zappa, the first all-access documentary on Frank Zappa’s life and career

It’s been years in the making, but the first trailer for the long-awaited Frank Zappa documentary, Zappa, has now been released.

The new film is a two-hour deep dive into the legendary artist’s incredible life and career. It was directed by Bill & Ted star Alex Winter, who was granted unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage.

The film itself “explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time.”

In addition to Zappa’s widow, Gail Zappa, the film features interviews with musical collaborators including Steve Vai, Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

"Frank Zappa was not only a creative genius, but also a great and eloquent thinker who articulated the madness of his times with extraordinary clarity and wit," said Winter.

"A legitimate maverick who lived and worked amongst other extraordinary people in historic times. Ultimately, Zappa is not a retro trip into the past, but a thoroughly modern exploration of a man whose worldview, art and politics were far ahead of their time, and profoundly relevant in our challenging times."

Added Ahmet Zappa, one of the film’s producers, “I'm thrilled Magnolia is bringing the Zappa movie to the world. This emotional journey began with my mother’s belief in Alex Winter and he’s made an extraordinary film.

“I’m so grateful to the fans who contributed to the Kickstarter campaign. Their support was invaluable as is our partnership with UMG. I feel in my heart Frank and Gail would be so proud of the documentary and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Zappa will be released in the US on November 27th. For more information, head to Zappa Movie.