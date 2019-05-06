Watch Tool Debut Two New Songs at Welcome to Rockville Festival

After years of waiting—and last week’s not so subtle hint-dropping—Tool finally unveiled new music to the public during their headlining set on Sunday, April 5 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida.

The two tracks, “Descending” and “Invincible,” are characteristically lengthy jams, with the former stretching over 12 minutes in running time on the Rockville stage. Tool had played an instrumental version of “Descending” at a previous show, but Sunday’s performance marked the first time the song featured vocals from Maynard James Keenan.

The two songs are likely to appear on Tool’s forthcoming album, the long-awaited follow up to 2006’s 10,000 Days.