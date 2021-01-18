Way Huge launches the Atreides ‘analog weirding module’, a wild slider-equipped fuzz synth

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Way Huge has unveiled the latest in its lineup of wacky pedal designs, the Atreides ‘analog weirding module’.

Officially launched by Josh Scott on the JHS Pedals YouTube channel, the Atreides is a heady combination of fuzz and synth.

And with a name inspired by ’80s sci-fi flick Dune and tones based on the Electro-Harmonix Mini Synthesizer keyboard, the Atreides is designed to be, well, weird indeed.

The pedal offers controls for the envelope trigger (Sensitivity and Range), fuzz (Bright – aka tone – and Fuzz), Rate for the onboard phaser, and Sub.

There are also internal switches to adjust the phaser feedback, as well as to set the sub-octave to one or two octaves down.

Scott compares the pedal to MXR’s cult classic, the Blue Box – albeit a far more versatile incarnation. To us, it sounds like just the ticket for gnarly Jack White sub-octave fuzz tones. Count us in.

The Atreides is available very soon for $199. It’s so new, it’s not even on the Way Huge website just yet, so we’d advise you check the JHS Pedals video above for more info.