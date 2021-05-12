Watch Weezer perform ‘80s pop-rocker All the Good Ones on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Weezer finally unveiled their long-awaited, ‘80s hard rockin’ Van Weezer album on May 7, and to celebrate, the band traveled to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the new track All the Good Ones.

You can check out the performance, with Rivers Cuomo wielding a rockin’ Gibson SG electric guitar and an even more rockin’ ‘stache, above.

Back in 2019 Cuomo told Zane Lowe, “Last album we didn't have any guitars, this one is just all guitars. A hundred guitars.

“This is all from playing shows,” he continued, “and we just noticed over the last few years there'd be these moments during the show where I'd accidentally bust out a few harmonics or a whammy bar dive or a little tapping just because I can't control myself.

“And we noticed like unlike in decades past, now the audience would go ballistic whenever they'd hear even a hint of that style. So I started doing it more and more. And soon I'm just like shredding through the whole show and we're like, ‘Jeez, we should make an album like this.’ ”

All the Good Ones is the latest single to arrive from Van Weezer, following I Need Some of That and The Beginning of the End.