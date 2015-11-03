Weezer Premiere New Song, "Do You Wanna Get High?"

Following the release of "Thank God For Girls" last week, Weezer have released a second new track, "Do You Wanna Get High?" You can hear it below.

The track will be available on all digital streaming platforms tomorrow, November 4.

"Do You Wanna Get High?" was recorded at the same session as "Thank God for Girls," making it the first new Weezer music to be released since 2014's Everything Will Be Alright in the End.

These days, Weezer is Brian Bell (guitar/vocals), Rivers Cuomo (vocals/guitar), Scott Shriner (bass/vocals) and Patrick Wilson (drums).

