“You are now officially the biggest-selling female artist to ever perform at Wembley Stadium”: Taylor Swift gifted custom Gibson acoustic guitar to celebrate breaking Michael Jackson's 36-year-old record

By
published

The turquoise and black acoustic appears to be a J-45, one of the models Swift has favored throughout her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs onstage during &quot;Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour&quot; at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany
(Image credit: Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift has wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour with eight shows at London's Wembley Stadium, drawing around 92,000 people every night. The pop star broke a record previously held by Michael Jackson's 1988 Bad Tour for the number of nights played at the iconic venue.

To celebrate Swift's astounding success, the venue gifted her a custom Gibson acoustic guitar with a turquoise and black finish, with the words “So long, Taylor, it’s been a Wembley love story” written across the bottom.

Janelle Borg
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.