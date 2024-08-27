“You are now officially the biggest-selling female artist to ever perform at Wembley Stadium”: Taylor Swift gifted custom Gibson acoustic guitar to celebrate breaking Michael Jackson's 36-year-old record

Taylor Swift has wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour with eight shows at London's Wembley Stadium, drawing around 92,000 people every night. The pop star broke a record previously held by Michael Jackson's 1988 Bad Tour for the number of nights played at the iconic venue.

To celebrate Swift's astounding success, the venue gifted her a custom Gibson acoustic guitar with a turquoise and black finish, with the words “So long, Taylor, it’s been a Wembley love story” written across the bottom.

The one-of-a-kind guitar looks to be a J-45, one of the models Swift has favored throughout the Eras Tour. In addition to the custom finish and design, the guitar also features her performance dates, June 21-23 and August 15-20, listed around the soundhole.

A representative for Wembley Stadium also left a note which read: “Hi Taylor, Thank you for eight unforgettable nights under the arch. You are now, officially, the biggest-selling female artist to ever perform at Wembley Stadium, and we think that is something to celebrate.

“We hope your very own Wembley Stadium guitar acts as a reminder of your record-breaking shows here in London. We would love you to come back soon.”

Swift's London shows have been marked by a series of special appearances. Most notably, Ed Sheeran joined her on August 15 for a special acoustic guitar-powered rendition of their 2012 and 2017 collaborations, Everything Has Changed and End Game, plus Sheeran's mega-ballad Thinking Out Loud.

For this occasion, Sheeran brought out his Sheeran by Lowden ‘Tour Edition’ while Swift wielded a Taylor PS24, a custom build based on Taylor Guitars' Presentation Series PS-24ce Grand Auditorium model.

Everything Has Changed x End Game x Thinking Out Loud - Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran (London Night 4) - YouTube Watch On

On August 20, frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff joined Swift on a wine-red Gibson J-45. The two duetted on 2017’s Getaway Car and 2019’s Death by a Thousand Cuts, which the two co-wrote and co-produced.

The Eras Tour is set to continue on November 14 at Toronto's Rogers Centre before concluding on December 8 in Vancouver.