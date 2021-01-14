Wes Borland and Bill Kelliher join The Kings of Quarantine for a virtual cover of Jane's Addiction's Mountain Song

With touring a no-go, 2020 saw the industry's biggest names take part in some killer quarantine jam sessions. From a stomping Run-DMC medley with members of Anthrax, Volbeat and Suicidal Tendencies to Metallica's acoustic reimagining of ...And Justice for All's Blackened, musicians the world over showed that it'll take a lot more than some pesky virus to dull their creative spark.

The latest quarantine jam sees Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine, founders of The Kings of Quarantine and brains behind Roadie Relief – an organization set up to financially help out-of-work tour crews – enlist the help of Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland and Mastodon's Bill Kelliher for a cover of Jane's Addiction's Mountain Song.

This one gives new meaning to the term 'star-studded', with In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne, The Used's Bert McCracken, Filter's Richard Patrick, Veruca Salt's Louise Post and 311 bassist P-Nut also appearing.

But perhaps the most notable guest appearance is that of McCracken's daughter Cleo, who serves as her father's mascot, offering some sweet air guitar shreddage.

The cover is now available for $1 on Bandcamp, and 100 percent of the profits will go directly to Roadie Relief. To make a donation, head to organization's GoFundMe page.