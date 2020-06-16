This Run-DMC medley with DMC and members of Anthrax, Volbeat and Suicidal Tendencies is the king of quarantine jams

We’ve been treated to plenty of impressive quarantine video jams over the past few months, but we’d venture to say that few have approached the master level of Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

Benante recently killed it with a spate of Rush covers, and now he’s enlisted Run-DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Volbeat (and former Anthrax) electric guitar player Rob Caggiano and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Roberto “Ra” Diaz for a Run-DMC medley.

“I always wanted to do a medley of Run-DMC songs, so back in March I decided to put an arrangement together and asked these amazing people to be a part of it,” Benante writes in the accompanying caption.

“How can you do a Run-DMC medley without the KING of ROCK – Darryl McDaniels DMC.

“I have been a Run-DMC fan from back when I first heard It's Like That/Sucker M.C.’s. They had my attention immediately!

“It's no secret that [Anthrax’s] I'm the Man song was inspired by Run-DMC and the Beastie boys… that's how much we loved them.”

Regarding his band mates on the song, Benante continued, “I asked RA once again because he has the groove and creativity to adapt to any song. I love how he placed a familiar line at the end of the song that Just fit so well.

“I asked Rob Caggiano because I always loved his style. I love the way he attacks his guitar and plays the tastiest shit. He throws this great black metal riff in here that raises the tune to another level. We all came together to create this piece of music that makes us move.”

The Run-DMC medley can be purchased on Benante’s official Bandcamp page, with proceeds benefitting MusicUnites.org.