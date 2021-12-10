Watch Wet Leg perform Chaise Longue on Late Night With Seth Meyers

UK indie duo Wet Leg appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to make their US TV debut, performing their breakthrough hit Chaise Longue.

The viral hit – a joyfully insouciant blend of deadpan delivery over an infectious bed of guitar – helped the relatively new band shoot to recognition upon its release back in June.

For their late night debut, the pair – consisting of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – appeared on a neon lit stage, with lead vocalist Teasdale sporting a Stratocaster and Chambers using an intriguing no-name instrument, with humbuckers and Jaguar-like switches on the scratch plate.

We also have a lot of time for sequins adorning Teasdale’s microphone – an underused platform for personalization, in our opinion.

The duo have been scooped up by UK mega indie Domino (home to the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Fat White Family) and are set to release their self-titled debut album on April 8, 2022.

The band are currently undertaking a short tour of the US, heading to the West Coast next for a string of six shows in LA and San Francisco. However, they will be back next year for a longer stretch beginning in March 2022.

Head to Wet Leg’s official site for tickets and information.