What’s the best guitar album of 2021?

We’ve been collecting your votes for this year’s best solos and best riffs, and boy, the results so far sure are interesting. But now it’s time for the big one: who put out the guitar album to end all guitar albums in 2021?

We want you to name the record that got your pulse racing, your fingers twitching and, hell, maybe even made you Feel Things – other than despair at the hands of a pandemic that threatens to last longer than the gap between Guns N’ Roses albums post-1993.

Once again, we have consulted a panel of Guitar World eds and famous guitar types alike to name their favorite records released this year and – following some heated debate, several "accidental" Zoom call hangups and one broken promotional mug – brutally culled a 100-album-plus longlist down to the 60-or-so records you see below.

What do we want you to do? Vote like your life depends on it. You can opt for multiple albums on the list, and even suggest your own if you believe our editorial deathmatches to be for naught. We won’t be offended. Much.

We’ll tally up all those delicious votes when the polls close a week from today (that's December 16 – mark your calendars, folks), and reveal the results the week after. It will truly be the greatest gift of all this festive season (at least for anyone who agrees with the final tally).

And with that, we bid you good voting. Godspeed!