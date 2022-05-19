What's the greatest guitar album of the 80s?

Total Guitar wants your votes for the greatest guitar albums of all time - and after a massive amount of votes for albums of the 60s and 70s, we now turn to the 80s…

In a decade dominated by multi-million selling mega-hits, there was no album bigger than AC/DC’s Back In Black – which went on to become the second biggest selling album of all time after Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Other monster hits included Dire Straits’ Brothers In Arms, U2’s The Joshua Tree, Prince’s Purple Rain, Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction, and Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet.

It was an era when the blues revival yielded new classics such as Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Texas Flood and The Jeff Healey Band’s See The Light. The art of shredding was illustrated in Steve Vai’s Flex-able, Joe Satriani’s Surfing With The Alien and Racer X’s Street Lethal. The rise of alternative rock was seen in Jane’s Addiction’s Nothing’s Shocking, Faith No More’s The Real Thing and Nirvana’s Bleach. And it was the age of thrash metal, with landmark albums such as Metallica’s Master Of Puppets and Slayer’s Reign In Blood.

