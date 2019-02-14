Whitesnake Share New Song, “Shut Up & Kiss Me,” Detail Forthcoming Album

Whitesnake have announced the release of their new studio album, Flesh & Blood, on May 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. In advance of the record, the band has shared the video for the first single, “'Shut Up & Kiss Me.” You can check it out above.

Said Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale about “Shut Up & Kiss Me,” “[A]fter the intense darkness of our last video, 'Burn,' if anything, it’s ‘light’ snake, you know? We’ve got some really dark energy going on in the world right now, so we’re gonna write and record a fun, knees up song about falling in love with a fabulous babe. You’re over-talking, over-compensating and she just looks at you, takes the reins and says, 'Shut Up and Kiss Me!' and that’s it!!"

He continued: “My video director and creative partner Tyler Bourns and I discussed a great storyline for the video, which involves a surprise guest: my fabulous old white Jaguar. We ended up cleaning and detailing it, as it has been in storage since I moved to Lake Tahoe, then we dusted off my old turquoise silk jacket from the original ‘Here I Go Again’ video and I was thinking, 'man, this is going to be fun!' It’s a respectful acknowledgment and positive nod to the past, just fun stuff.”

Flesh & Blood follows 2011’s Forevermore and 2015’s The Purple Album, the latter a reimagining of Deep Purple classics from Coverdale’s time in that band.

In addition to Coverdale, Whitesnake features Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitars, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums and Michele Luppi on keyboards. Hoekstra co-wrote six songs for Flesh & Blood, while bandleader Beach co-wrote five. Flesh & Blood was produced by Beach, Hoekstra and McIntyre, mixed by Christopher Collier and executive produced by Coverdale.

To pre-order the album, head here.

Flesh & Blood track list:

1. Good To See You Again

2. Gonna Be Alright

3. Shut Up & Kiss Me

4. Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

5. Always & Forever

6. When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)

7. Trouble Is Your Middle Name

8. Flesh & Blood

9. Well I Never

10. Heart Of Stone

11. Get Up

12. After All

13. Sands Of Time

Additionally, Whitesnake will head out on the road beginning in April. You can check out the full list of tour dates below:

Whitesnake w/ Black Moods US Tour:

4/12: Newkirk, OK @ 7 Clans First Council Casino*

4/13: Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino*

4/15: Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

4/17: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

4/19: Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort*

4/20: Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre

4/22: Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/23: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

4/25: Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino*

4/26: Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King PAC

4/28: Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

4/29: Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

5/1: Richmond, VA @ Richmond, VA @ The National

5/2: Bensalem, PA @ XCITE Center at Parx Casino*

5/4: Columbia, MD @ M3 Festival#

5/5: Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penns Peak

5/7: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

5/8: Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

5/10: Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

5/11: Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino*

5/14: Greenville, PA @ The Palace Theatre

5/17: Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino*

5/18: Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Casino*

European Tour:

6/12: Tilburg, NL @ 013

6/14: Donnington, UK @ Download Festival #

6/17: Prague, CZ @ 02 Arena **

6/19: Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum **

6/20: Zurich, CH @ Rock the Ring Festival #

6/22: Clisson, FR @ Hellfest #

6/23: Dessel, BL @ Graspop Metal Meeting #

6/25: Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Track

6/27: Zajecar, RS @ Gitarijada Festival #

6/29: Plovdiv, BG @ Hills of Rock Festival #

7/1: Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

7/3: Zagreb, CR @ SRC Salata

7/5: Sered, SK @ Sered Amphitheatre

7/7: Cologne, DE @ Palladium

7/10: Gavle, SE @ Furuviksparken *

7/15: Saint Petersburg, RU @ Bkz Oktyabrski Theatre

7/17: Moscow, RU @ Crocus City Hall

* Whitesnake Only

# Festival Appearance

** With Def Leppard