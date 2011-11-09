The Who Announce Details, Track Listing for ‘Quadrophenia: The Director’s Cut’ Box Set

New details have been released about Quadrophenia: The Director’s Cut, a box set that will be released November 15 via Universal Music Enterprises. The reissue of The Who's landmark 1973 album was produced, authorized and overseen by Pete Townshend.

Quadrophenia is the last album in The Who's catalogue to be given the deluxe treatment. Townshend opened his personal archive for the very first time for the release, stating that:

“The time has come for me and my team to honour Quadrophenia with a carefully presented package that features examples of the impact surround sound (quadrophonic) would have on the music, to remaster the vinyl mixes, and to collect and restore my demos. I am also going to try to shed some light on the way Quadrophenia came about, and how it was inspired by events in my life in 1970 and 1971 when I scribbled or typed the very first notes and lyrics for some of the songs that made it onto the final record."

Limited-edition box set details:

•Discs one and two – the original double album – 2011 remaster

•Discs three and four – 25 demo tracks from Pete Townshend’s studio archive giving a unique insight into the original vision for this remarkable body of work. Includes songs that were not included on the original album.

•Disc five - ‘The Quadrophenia 5.1 EP’ - exclusive eight track DVD re-mixed for surround sound.

•Deluxe 100-page, hard-back book featuring a brand new 13,000 word essay by Pete Townshend, shedding exclusive light on the period before and during the creation of the album, explaining some of the technical processes – the startling and progressive use of synthesisers as well as a revealing insight into the story of the album’s central character - the mod Jimmy.

•Also features Pete’s in depth, track-by-track guide to the demos and revealing studio diary.

•The stunning book also includes a treasure trove of previously unseen personal notes, photographs, handwritten lyrics and memorabilia from the period, all recently uncovered in Pete’s archive.

•The package also replicates the striking black and white imagery from the original vinyl LP photography and adds never-seen colour out-takes of the famous cover shot.

•A replica 7” vinyl single featuring hit single ‘5.15’ b/w ‘Water’ in a picture sleeve.

•Set of six facsimile memorabilia ‘inserts’ housed in a card envelope.

•Limited edition, housed in a hard-back deluxe slip-case.

Other formats will also be available, including double vinyl, mini-deluxe digi-pak edition and digital.

Tracklistings for SDE version:

Disc One:

1.I Am The Sea

2.The Real Me

3.Quadrophenia

4.Cut My Hair

5.The Punk And The Godfather

6.I’m One

7.The Dirty Jobs

8.Helpless Dancer

9.Is It In My Head?

10.I’ve Had Enough

Disc Two:

1.5:15

2.Sea And Sand

3.Drowned

4.Bell Boy

5.Doctor Jimmy

6.The Rock

7.Love Reign O’er Me

Disc Three (demos):

1.The Real Me (demo)

2.Quadrophenia – Four Overtures (demo)

3.Cut My Hair (demo)

4.Fill No. 1 - Get Out and Stay Out (demo)

5.Quadrophenic - Four Faces (demo)

6.We Close Tonight (demo)

7.You Came Back (demo)

8.Get Inside (demo)

9.Joker James (demo)

10.Punk (demo)

11.I'm One (demo)

12.Dirty Jobs (demo)

13.Helpless Dancer (demo)

Disc Four (demos):

14.Is It In My Head (demo)

15.Any More (demo)

16.I've Had Enough (demo)

17.Fill No. 2 (demo)

18.Wizardry (demo)

19.Sea & Sand (demo)

20.Drowned (demo)

21.Is It Me (demo)

22.Bell Boy (demo)

23.Dr Jimmy (demo)

24.Finale-The Rock (demo)

25.Love Reign O'er Me (demo)

Disc Five, DVD, 5.1 surround-sound mix:

1.I Am The Sea

2.The Real Me

3.Quadrophenia

4.I've Had Enough

5.5.15

6.Dr Jimmy

7.The Rock

8.Love Reign O'er Me

7-inch single:

Side one: 5.15

Side two: Water

