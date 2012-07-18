The Who Announce 'Quadrophenia' Tour

Legendary British rockers The Who have just announced a 36-date tour that will see them tackle all of Quadrophenia, their 1973 rock opera.

"I really love playing all of it. It's a unique piece for me in that," said Pete Townshend in an official statement. "Some Who music is nightmarish to perform live. Roger has some very tough songs to sing, and he must have preferences. But for me on guitar, everything falls under the fingers. It flows naturally, and I always feel proud of my achievement as the writer, that I put it all together and gave the band a third wind."

The band made the announcement at a press conference earlier today in London, making light of their advancing ages.

"We've been anxious to work together before we drop dead," Townshend joked.

The two-leg trek will mark the first time the band have played the album live in its entirety since a 1996-1997 tour.

The Who 2012-2013 Tour Dates

Leg One:

11/1 Sunrise, FL – BankAtlantic Center

11/3 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

11/5 Duluth, GA – The Arena at Gwinnett Center

11/8 Greenville, SC – Bi-Lo Center

11/9 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

11/11 Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Arena

11/13 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

11/14 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11/16 Boston, MA – TD Garden

11/20 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre (on sale 7/28)

11/23 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

11/24 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

11/27 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11/29 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

12/2 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

12/5 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

12/6 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

12/8 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

12/9 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Leg Two:

1/28 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

1/30 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

2/1 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

2/2 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

2/5 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

2/6 Glendale, AZ – Jobing.com Arena

2/8 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

2/12 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

2/14 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

2/16 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Arena

2/17 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

2/19 Hamiltion, ON – Copps Coliseum

2/21 Uniondale, NY – Nassau Coliseum

2/22 Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwak Hall

2/24 Manchester, NH – Verizon Wireless Arena

2/26 Providence, RI – Dunkin' Donuts Center