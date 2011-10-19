William Shatner Releases Music Video for Cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody"

William Shatner has a new music video out, and while it's no "Rocket Man", it is most certainly musical entertainment in a way only the Shat can provide. You can watch the video for his cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" below.

The cover comes off Shatner's new album, Seeking Major Tom, where the Shat takes on classics by David Bowie, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and more.

To check out Shatner's cover of Sabbath's "Iron Man," which features Zakk Wylde on guitar, head here.

To quote Seth MacFarlane, "He's so fucking Shatner-y."