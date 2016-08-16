The WiMN and #SaveAGuitar Announce the She Rocks Awards Opening Act Contest

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN), in partnership with #SaveAGuitar, announces the #SaveAGuitar and She Rocks Awards contest. The contest will award one winner the opening spot performing at the 5th annual She Rocks Awards on Friday, January 20, 2017, at the Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, CA.

The winner will also receive a Breedlove Pursuit Concert acoustic-electric guitar and feature profiles on the WiMN website and the #SaveAGuitar site. Also included in the prize pack is a pair of tickets to the awards, as well as a badge to attend the NAMM show. Ten lucky runners-up will receive a feature on the #SaveAGuitar site and socials, a feature on the WiMN socials, plus a Breedlove T-shirt.

Contestants can enter by submitting their bio, along with links to their favorite performance and social media links, plus a short narrative sharing why playing guitar is important to them and why they love the guitar before the September 30, 2016 deadline. Winners will be selected from among all eligible entries, and announced before November 1, 2016. For complete contest rules and to enter, visit www.thewimn.com/saveaguitar-contest/.

The WiMN Founder, Laura B. Whitmore, comments, “In addition to recognizing accomplished musicians, we're also always on the lookout for bright, emerging talents, and so we're thrilled to partner with #SaveAGuitar to offer this exciting opportunity for a deserving new musician to perform for their peers at the 5th annual She Rocks Awards.”

The She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Jennifer Batten, Karmin, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, The Bangles, Orianthi, Dinah Gretsch, Craigie Zildjian, Janie L. Hendrix, Amani Duncan, Mary Peavey, and more. The event brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and media to celebrate women in music.

Find out more at sherocksawards.com.