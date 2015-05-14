Winery Dogs Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy Talk Dog Camp 2015, Now with Discount — Video

As we've reported, the Winery Dogs—Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy—will kick off their Dog Camp 2015 this summer at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York, from July 27 to 31.

Dog Camp is an unforgettable program for musicians and fans of all levels, interests and ages.

It's an opportunity for campers to get up close and personal with three legends as they attend instrument-specific clinics, learn songwriting mechanics and enjoy intimate performances from the group.

As part of a special promotion, if someone (you, perhaps!) signs up during the next two weeks, the Winery Dogs will offer 10 percent off any room, plus a free pair of tickets to any Winery Dogs show on their upcoming North American tour this fall.

The promotion lasts through midnight May 24—so sign up now!

For more about the Winery Dogs, visit thewinerydogs.com. For more about this summer's Dog Camp, check out the two new videos below and visit winerydogcamp.com.