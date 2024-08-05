“People focus on the guitar playing but it's not about the flashy stuff”: Wolfgang Van Halen explains how Eddie’s game-changing talents “kind of ruined” the ’80s guitar scene

By
published

The Mammoth WVH frontman reflects on the guitar playing trap that emerged as a result of his father's groundbreaking style – and names one player who managed to avoid it

Wolfgagn and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolfgang Van Halen has proposed a theory about the impact his father’s revolutionary electric guitar playing had on the ’80s music scene.

There will always be a surge of those who follow in the wake of trailblazing guitarists and attempt to follow in the footsteps of their heroes. To that end, Wolfgang recently discussed how Eddie’s game-changing shred acrobatics diluted the originality of other guitarists as countless players did their best Eruption impressions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.