Wolfgang Van Halen Talks About Joining Van Halen

In a new interview with Esquire, Eddie and Wolfgang Van Halen sat down for a chat with writer David Curcurito to discuss the father-son dynamic in Van Halen.

"We started rehearsing when I was almost 16, like four months before I was 16," said Wolfgang of joining the band. "But then we rehearsed for, like, a year and a half, two years — it takes a really long time to get shit done — but by the end, we were all practiced up. It's just so crazy. We're playing while rehearsing. We started rehearsing and recording ourselves for the record right before I turned 18. So for about two and a half years, we've pretty much been rehearsing every single day — excluding Sundays, maybe, just the three of us, and it's funny, it doesn't feel like work at all. It just feels like something that we do."

His father would then add, "Not even close to work — we just kind of meet each other every day. 'See you in the studio tomorrow!' 'Okay!' 'You wanna play?' 'Yeah, okay, let's play.'"

You can read more — including why they might leak the demos for Another Kind of Truth — here.

For the ultimate sit-down with Eddie and Wolfie, be sure to dig into the Guitar World archives with this extensive interview with the pair in 2008.