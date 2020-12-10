Yamaha and Peter Hook auction signed, limited-edition signature BB bass to aid the Epilepsy Society

Yamaha recently announced the BBPH Peter Hook signature bass guitar, honoring its enduring relationship with the Joy Division and New Order bassist.

Now, the Yamaha/Hook alliance has joined forces with the UK's Epilepsy Society, announcing the auction of one of the limited-edition signature bass guitars. All proceeds will go to the charity.

The instrument will be signed by Hook with any message of the winner's choosing, and should they be available, they'll get to travel to Manchester, England to receive it from the bassist himself.

“If this guitar does for you what it did for me, you will be a very happy bassist!” Hook says. “Seriously, though, without Ian Curtis [Joy Division vocalist] and his help in the group I would never have achieved half of what I have done.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

“To lose him as we did to a terrible disease was heart-breaking and my hope and ambition is that nobody will suffer in the same way ever again.”

Says Nicola Swanborough, Head of External Affairs at the Epilepsy Society, “This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to own a signature Peter Hook bass guitar, signed by the man himself.

“True friendship lasts a lifetime, but Hooky’s friendship with Ian Curtis has lasted much longer. The money raised through the auction of this guitar will help to ensure that our Helpline is there for anyone to call in their darkest moment. Music can be healing in so many ways and this generous gift is truly one of them.”

For more information, or to place a bid on the Yamaha BBPH Peter Hook signature bass guitar, head over to the Epilepsy Society.