Yes Preview New Song, "Believe Again" —Listen

Progressive rock legends Yes have released a 1.5-minute preview of a new song, "Believe Again," which you can check out below.
The song is from the band's upcoming album (their 21st), Heaven & Earth, which will be released July 22 via Frontiers Records.
For Heaven & Earth, Yes teamed up with Grammy winner Roy Thomas Baker (Queen, the Cars, Guns N’ Roses, Foreigner, Smashing Pumpkins, Alice Cooper, etc.), who handled the production, and Billy Sherwood (Toto, Paul Rodgers, Air Supply, etc.), who mixed the album. Also on board is Roger Dean, who again brings his masterful artistic creativity to the album’s cover art and packaging.
Tracklisting for Heaven & Earth:
- 01. Believe Again
- 02. The Game
- 03. Step Beyond
- 04. To Ascend
- 05. In A World Of Our Own
- 06. Light Of The Ages
- 07. It Was All We Knew
- 08. Subway Walls
To coincide with the release the new album, Yes — Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes and new singer Jon Davison — announced they’ll launch a 35-date summer tour. As the tour's highlight, they'll perform their 1971 album, Fragile, for the first-time ever, followed by 1972's Close to the Edge and other hits. You can see their current tour dates below the YouTube player.
Yes on Tour 2014:
Tue 7/8 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Wed 7/9 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Fri 7/11 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sat 7/12 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Sun 7/13 Newport, RI Newport Yachting Center
Tue 7/15 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
Wed 7/16 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Fri 7/18 Salamanca, NY Seneca Allegany Casino
Sat 7/19 Philadelphia, PA Tower Theater
Sun 7/20 Munhall, PA Carnegie Music Hall
Tue 7/22 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook
Wed 7/23 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live Northfield Park
Fri 7/25 Madison, WI Overture Hall
Sat 7/26 Chicago, IL Copernicus Center
Mon 7/28 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Tue 7/29 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace
Wed 7/30 Atlanta, GA Symphony Hall
Fri 8/1 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Live
Sat 8/2 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater
Sun 8/3 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Performing Arts Centre
Tue 8/5 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
Wed 8/6 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Thu 8/7 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Sat 8/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
Mon 8/11 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
Tue 8/12 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theatre at Mesa Arts Center
Wed 8/13 Albuquerque, NM Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino
Fri 8/15 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sat 8/16 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim
Mon 8/18 San Diego, CA Humphrey’s Concerts By the Bay
Tue 8/19 San Jose, CA City National Civic
Thu 8/21 Tulalip, WA Tulalip Amphitheatre
Fri 8/22 Grand Ronde, OR Spirit Mountain Casino
Sat 8/23 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Sun 8/24 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre-