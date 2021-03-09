Yngwie Malmsteen announces virtual concert live from Las Vegas

Yngwie Malmsteen is set to perform a virtual concert live from Las Vegas on March 20.

Hosted by veteran rock and roll historian Eddie Trunk, Yngwie Malmsteen: Fully Live! The Very Best Of will commence at 7:30PM PT, and will see the Maestro shred through his vast, decades-spanning catalog.

Livestream tickets are on sale now for $15 each. Several packages are also available, including three VIP Experience tiers, all of which include a Zoom Q&A with Malmsteen.

The Zoom VIP Experience Tier 2 package includes a signed commemorative show poster, while Tier 3 adds a signed Squier electric guitar.

In-person tickets are also available – guests will be seated two per table, and tickets range between $249 and $499 depending on proximity to the stage.

Malmsteen's latest album Blue Lightning arrived March 2019 via Mascot Label Group. It saw him pay homage to his artistic heroes with covers of The Beatles' While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Jimi Hendrix's Foxey Lady and Purple Haze, ZZ Top's Blue Jean Blues and more.

For more information, and to buy tickets to the event, head to Veeps.com.