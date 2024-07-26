“I never practiced – never practiced ever”: Yngwie Malmsteen may be one of the most accomplished players of all time, but he didn’t develop his superhuman guitar skills by practicing, apparently

Fancy becoming the next Yngwie Malmsteen? Well, you won't need to practice your A harmonic minor, according to the man himself

Yngwie Malmsteen holding his Fender signature Stratocaster
(Image credit: Future)

Yngwie Malmsteen possesses superhuman levels of electric guitar speed that we mere mortals could only achieve if we practiced day in, day out, for a very, very long time.

As such, you’d probably expect Malmsteen to tell you that practice is indeed the key to achieving such fluid powers of fretboard navigation, and that he himself spent years chipping away at his own practice routine to reach the level he’s at today.

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.