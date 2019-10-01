You can now buy Robben Ford’s Dumble-serviced Fender Super Reverb… for $15,000

Alexander Dumble is known for his meticulous approach to amp design, and accordingly, the astronomically high prices his guitar amps reach - and it appears the same goes for amps he’s serviced.

Fusion legend Robben Ford’s Dumble-modified 1966 Fender Super Reverb has just appeared up for sale on, erm, Reverb, where it’s listed for the astonishing price of $15,000.

Given you can get similarly spec’d late-’60s Super Reverbs for $1,495, that adds up to a $13,500 mark-up for Mr Dumble’s work.

(Image credit: Techno Empire/Reverb)

Along with photos of the amp, the listing includes emails exchanged between Ford and Dumble, where the amp guru admits he didn’t mod the amp, but spent “literally months” getting it in tip-top condition.

Whether any amp requires quite that long to service is up for debate, but then there are very few who understand Dumble’s dark art, which has seen his creations grace the stage and studio with notorious tonehounds such as John Mayer, Eric Johnson and Larry Carlton.

If you have $15k to burn, and fancy picking up this storied 4x10 combo, you know where to go.

Oh, and if you want to drop some serious cash, you can get an actual 1979 Dumble Overdrive Special for a mere $97,500.