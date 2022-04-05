Yousician launches GuitarTuna Play, an app that uses AI tech to auto-scroll chord sheets in time with your playing

Yousician – one of the world's biggest sites for online guitar lessons – has announced the GuitarTuna Play, an “all-in-one tune and play” app for learning guitar.

Utilizing what Yousician calls “first-of-its-kind” AI technology, GuitarTuna Play enables guitarists to play along to songs at their own pace without the interruption of having to touch a screen or turn a page.

It does this by utilizing the smartphone's microphone to listen to and recognize the sequence of chords or notes a guitarist is playing, and auto-scrolling a chord sheet in time.

The app offers an “ever-expanding, pro-quality” library of thousands of songs across multiple genres, including pop, rock, folk, alternative and country. Different skill levels are catered to with simplified versions of songs for beginners and faithful versions for more advanced players.

There are a host of other interactive features, too, including a chord library, metronome, chord trainers and games.

“Guitarists no longer need to spend myriads of time looking for high-quality songs online,” says Elena Zozulya, VP of Product Management at Yousician. “With GuitarTuna Play, they can rest assured original and simplified song versions created by professional musicians sound exactly as they should.

“We've removed the interruptions of manual song scrolling or clunky auto-scrolling to deliver the first truly intuitive song playing experience. By bringing songs to the world's most popular tuner app, we are now providing the ultimate digital companion that empowers guitarists to do what they want: just enjoy playing the music they love.”

GuitarTuna is available for download free on both the App Store (opens in new tab) and the Google Play Store (opens in new tab), although upgrading to a Play subscription requires a monthly fee (TBC).

For more information, head to Yousician (opens in new tab).