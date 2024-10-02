“I don't think about technique at all now. I want people to hear my guitar tone and be confused about how I got it”: Yvette Young explains why she's rebooting her a solo career – and redefining her guitar playing along the way

By
published

Young is temporarily putting aside Covet to lean into different facets of her guitar playing, focusing less on virtuosity and more on melody-driven composition

Yvette Young of Covet performs during Swanfest at Heart Health Park on April 23, 2022 in Sacramento, California
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By now, Yvette Young is synonymous with fingerstyle and tapping, her unique brand of playing earning her accolades such as being named one of the greatest guitarists of all time, two signature models with Ibanez, and a devoted following for both herself and her instrumental trio, Covet.

However, a year of legal battles and intense personal reckonings have led Young to reconsider her relationship with music – including her style of playing – a journey that ultimately set her on a solo path, beginning with her latest single, Always.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.