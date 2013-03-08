Zakk Wylde's Book, 'Bringing Metal to the Children,' Coming to Paperback April 9

Zakk Wylde's book, Bringing Metal to the Children: The Complete Berzerker’s Guide to World Tour Domination, will be available in paperback April 9.

In the book, the Black Label Society guitarist and longtime Ozzy Osbourne axeman shares what really goes on behind tour bus windows and stage doors.

The book, which will be published via William Morrow, was co-written by New York Times bestselling author Eric Hendrikx.

"If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s really like to tour with a big-time metal group, this is the definitive statement," wrote Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski in his original column about the book.

"While most rock bios focus on the 'sensitive inner-workings' of the artist, Zakk dispenses with all that comedy and gets down to the drinking, the vomiting, the disgusting pranks and non-stop jackass behavior that describes actual touring life.

"Or, as he explains in the book’s intro, “You lucky motherfuckers are gonna learn what it takes to tear through shows on the road in pure Black Label fashion, rollin’ though hell and destroying everything in your path.”

For more about the book, check out the promo video below. For the rest of Tolinski's column, head here.