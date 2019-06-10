ZT Amplifiers Introduces New Lunchbox Reverb Combo Amp and Cab II

ZT Amplifiers announces the release of its Lunchbox Reverb combo amp, replacing the company’s classic Lunchbox model ten years after its introduction in 2009.

The original Lunchbox provided guitarists high output from a very compact amp. The Lunchbox Reverb is a complete redesign, with increased output, expanded tone controls, the addition of reverb, and a fresh look featuring the trademark “swoop” grill of the ZT Custom Shop line and a durable metallic silver gloss painted finish.

Joining the Lunchbox Reverb is the new Lunchbox Cab II, a passive cabinet matched to the Lunchbox Reverb and featuring the same custom-designed 6.5” speaker.

Both models will be assembled at ZT’s Benicia, California headquarters, and available starting July, 2019.

The Lunchbox Reverb details:

• Gain, Bass, Treble, Volume, Reverb controls

• Headphone/DI Output (speaker emulated), Internal Speaker Mute, Extension Speaker Output

• 100W RMS Class D power amplifier

• Custom designed high-power 6.5” speaker

• 115V/230V Voltage Select for international use

• Assembled in USA

The Lunchbox Reverb will be available for $399 street, while the Lunchbox Cab II will be priced at $149 street.

For more, head over to ztamplifiers.com.