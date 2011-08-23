ZZ Top Tribute Album Features Steven Tyler, Mastodon, Duff McKagan and Wolfmother

ZZ Top will be honored with a new tribute album -- A Tribute From Friends -- featuring 11 classic ZZ Top songs performed by an eclectic assortment of artists.

The album, which will be released October 11 by Show Dog-Universal Music, includes Filter’s performance of “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” Grace Potter & The Nocturnals’ take on “Tush,” Wyclef Jean’s “Rough Boy,” “Legs” from Nickelback and Wolfmother’s interpretation of “Cheap Sunglasses.”

The album starts with “Sharp Dressed Man,” by The M.O.B., Mick Fleetwood’s ad hoc group that includes John McVie, Steven Tyler and Jonny Lang.

“We’re delighted to honor ZZ Top this way," Fleetwood said. "Their legacy, like that of the original Fleetwood Mac, is steeped in the blues we all love so much. I know Steven and Jonny feel as strongly about their legacy as John and I do.”

Here's the word from ZZ Top's camp:

“When we were told there was going to be a ZZ Top tribute album a while ago and logically asked, ‘Who are we paying tribute to?’ Then we found out that a bunch of great artists were paying tribute to us, and we were in disbelief. For the past 40 or so years, all we've done is get out there and crank it and try to have a good time while doing so. To a great extent, we've succeeded since we're still having a good time so that would be reward enough for ‘the same three guys playing the same three chords.’ Now comes A Tribute From Friends and we're so delighted that our music resonates with these great musicians whom we so admire.”

A TRIBUTE FROM FRIENDS TRACK LISTING