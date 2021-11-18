Browne Amplification T4 Fuzz review

A better Big Muff? We think so, but it retains all that Muff versatility from Gilmour to grunge.

Browne Amplification’s latest offering, the T4 Fuzz, is the brand’s take on a classic four-transistor fuzz pedal.

You might think that original manufacturer Electro-Harmonix has enough variants on the Big Muff to satisfy most needs, but boutique manufacturers have their own angles on what the perfect variation should be – and Browne Amplification’s is the T4.

Its take on the circuit is to give it a flattened EQ curve for extra mids over the typically scooped Muff, so that the sound doesn’t get lost in the mix when you kick the pedal in.

Compared to our collection of Muffs, this one is closest in character to our favourite ‘Ram’s Head’ model, but has a more focused midrange with less murk lower down and a sweet clarity in the top-end.

That’s reflected in the Tone knob’s action, which runs from rounded and flute-y to searing treble, while still retaining presence – it cleans up nicely with guitar volume, too.

Combine that with a Sustain knob that runs from a more splatty fuzz at its lower reaches right through to typical Muff-style full saturation and massive sustain, and you have fuzz/distortion flexibility in a box.

