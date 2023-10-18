Electro-Harmonix Nano Q-Tron review – John Mayer’s fave filter, now pedalboard-friendly

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Q-Tron has quite a pedigree. The original 1996 EHX version was designed by Mike Beigel, the designer of the lauded Mu-Tron III, and was pretty much regarded as its successor at that time, while the Q-Tron Plus went on to become John Mayer’s filter of choice. That basic DNA lives on in the Nano version.

Although it lacks the effects loop and the extended parameter control of the current Q-Tron Plus, this smaller version still offers the essence of the envelope-controlled filter sound.

This is all about modulating your electric guitar’s tone via playing dynamics – the loudness of the signal forming a volume envelope that sweeps the cut-off, or centre frequency of a filter creating wah effects or the sound of a synth filter-sweep. Here, the filter sweeps to a higher frequency then descends (the Q-Tron Plus has a switch that allows you to change the sweep to the opposite direction).

There are three selectable frequency ranges emphasising different parts of the spectrum, and the sensitivity to your playing is set by the Drive knob, which really starts to have an effect in normal dynamic playing beyond 12 o’clock where you can dial in the wider, more prominent filter sweeps – you’ll find a sweet spot that matches your own picking strengths to the required sound.

The Q knob takes care of further refinement of the sweep, adjusting the filter’s bandwidth. Turn this clockwise for intensity and a more resonant sweep.

