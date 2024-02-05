“Just the ticket for those aspiring to recreate the monstrous riffs from across Thayil’s remarkable discography”: Guild Polara Kim Thayil review

It’s a given that this beautiful guitar can nail Kim’s unmistakable tones, but the sheer versatility of the Polara should most definitely not be outshined by the name on the headstock.

Kim Thayil is not just grunge royalty, he’s one of the most influential guitarists of his generation. While Thayil may not be spoken about in the same breath as Eddie Van Halen or Jimmy Page, the Soundgarden great has had a huge effect on alternative rock.

His masterfully crafted riffs and beautifully chaotic lead work would go on in part to define the Seattle sound and, in turn, inspire everyone from Alice In Chains to Nirvana, creating a sonic shockwave that is still felt to this day.

Grunge fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of a Kim Thayil signature guitar since the Soundgarden axe-man helped breathe new life into this almost-forgotten model in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Now, while the project may have been plagued with bad luck over the last three decades, we are glad to see the partnership finally bear some fruit.

Inspired by Kim’s prized ’78 S-100, this guitar is simply stunning. Not only does this all-mahogany six-string wear its gilded gold hardware and jet-black getup well, but its attractive body style is as practical as it is handsome.

We found the Polara to be incredibly comfortable, and the build quality here is commendable. This guitar feels as solid as a rock and the chunky body means there’s no neck dive for this double-cutaway.

Speaking of the neck, Thayil has opted for a “vintage soft U” profile, which certainly has some girth to it. Okay, it’s not as rounded as a vintage Les Paul, but it’s substantial enough to satisfy fans of ’70s guitars.

Importantly, the Polara feels just at home playing D-tuned sludgy riffs as it does wailing solos and everything in between. That’s thanks in part to the unparalleled upper fret access. Just like a certain devil-horned Gibson, there’s no note on this neck that isn’t obtainable – this results in a truly inspiring guitar to play.

As you’d expect, this new guitar seeks to equip players with all the tones they require to nail Thayil’s signature sounds. The Alnico II loaded humbuckers are full, warm and pack plenty of punch – just the ticket for those aspiring to recreate the monstrous riffs from across Thayil's remarkable discography.

Turn down the gain and lighten your touch and this Guild will gift you shiny and sparkling cleans that are perfectly detailed and expressive. In the middle position, with the onboard phase switch engaged, the sound becomes noticeably thinner and more nasal – perfect if you want a lead line that cuts like a knife.

It’s a given that this beautiful guitar can nail Kim’s unmistakable tones, but the sheer versatility of the Polara should most definitely not be outshined by the name on the headstock.

