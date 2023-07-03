Harley Benton Fusion-T 25th review

For the money, it’s hard to fault, though our sample was in need of a basic setup.

Some 25 years in the music instrument business deserves a bit of a celebration, and although Harley Benton seems considerably younger, owner Thomann did kick off the brand in 1998. Time flies!

While the majority of its electric guitars are lookalikes (the 25th series boasts an S-style, T-style, JM-style and LP-style, for example), the pair of Fusion models, an S-style double-cut and our T-style here, at least show off a more contemporary style seemingly inspired by the likes of Charvel and Suhr.

Each 25th Anniversary model comes in a Firemist satin metallic finish that’s more copper than gold, only slightly lighter-hued than the roasted maple neck and fingerboard.

The 45mm thick black-edge bound slab body is made from something called nyatoh, a ‘utility’ wood apparently used for making furniture and plywood, and it certainly contributes to a boutique-like light weight of 3.16kg (6.95lb). Along with a ribcage cut on the back, the heel is tastefully chamfered to reduce bulk – the neck screws sit in recessed washers so there’s no neckplate. It’s all crisply machined: a very tidy job.

Hats off for the neck work, too, which is really very good. The roasted maple back is lightly flamed, while big stainless-steel frets are well installed on the 305mm (12-inch) cambered fingerboard. A little more incurve to the edges of the fingerboard wouldn’t go amiss, and perhaps some more edge rolling, but there’s quite a classic ‘C’ feel to the profile and it doesn’t feel skinny at all.

It’s not all a bed of roses, however, as our sample did need some basic setup work, including a small truss rod tweak (easy enough thanks to the spoke wheel adjustment nut in front of the 22nd fret), and the string height needed to be pulled down. Also, a quick rub with 0000 wire wool had the neck back move from papery to silky smooth in minutes.

Sound-wise, it’s no slouch, either. There’s plenty of beef here that really suits a cranked Marshall, and the sound from the bridge ’bucker combines a crisp bite with a woody midrange. The neck is thick and surprisingly vocal, and the coil-splits (which voice the single screw coils of each humbucker) really aren’t bad.

The bridge is a little spikey perhaps, but both-on and neck are crisp and funky. Combine that with the light weight and that neck shape, not to mention the custom colour, and this is the epitome of affordable boutique.

Specs