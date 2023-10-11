Laney Ironheart Foundry IRF-Dualtop review: An ideal portable partner for modern players at all levels

Meet the augmented, dual channel Ironheart amp head – a versatile piece of kit with superb reverb and plenty of gain

By Nick Guppy
( Total Guitar )
published
Laney Ironheart IRF-Dualtop
(Image: © Future)

Guitar World Verdict

Size and portability are increasingly important factors to consider when buying a new amp, and the Laney Dualtop is a great choice: it's ideal for players who want an affordable amp head that can be used anywhere, either at home or on stage

Pros

  • +

    Superb foot-switchable Lead channel

  • +

    Versatile tones that go far beyond metal

  • +

    Extra channel = extra versatility

  • +

    Top notch Black Country Custom Secret Path digital reverb

Cons

  • -

    Nothing of note

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Back in early spring at this year’s re-scheduled NAMM show, Laney bolstered its Ironheart range with the critically-acclaimed Ironheart Loudpedal, a two-channel preamp stompbox with advanced connectivity and a seriously loud 60-watt power stage, all in a package not that much bigger than two packs of playing cards. Now, Laney are continuing the portable power theme with a pair of compact heads you can lift with one finger, the Leadtop and two-channel Dualtop.

Here, we're focussing on the Dualtop, having already put the impressive single-channel Leadtop through its paces during its own review.

Laney’s Dualtop is essentially the brand's critically-acclaimed IRF pedalboard-sized amplifier re-imagined as a compact and very portable twin-channel head. Slightly larger than the Leadtop with the same rugged good looks, the increased real estate of the Dualtop’s front and rear panels is put to good use, with two pairs of gain and master volume knobs governing the clean/crunch and lead channels.

Laney Ironheart IRF-Dualtop

(Image credit: Future)

Like the Leadtop, there’s a footswitchable boost function and a shared three-band passive EQ. The Dualtop also gets onboard reverb, in the shape of Laney’s own Black Country Customs Secret Path effect. The lead channel has the same three-way voicing switch as the Leadtop, with Dark, Bright, and Flat options, while the clean/crunch channel offers clean, asymmetric, and symmetric clipping options. 

The busier rear panel includes a balanced DI output with a ground lift and two high quality IR presets for 1x12 or 4x12 cabinet simulation, together with a bypass option. The rest of the features are similar to the Leadtop, including a footswitch socket, which takes a standard two-button switch and allows remote control of channel switching and the boost function. 

In use, the Dualtop’s extra channel adds extra versatility with the luxury of being able to swap clipping modes for two distinct crunch effects, while Laney’s superb Secret Path digital reverb adds a studio-quality ambience.

Laney Ironheart IRF-Dualtop

(Image credit: Future)

It may be intended as a metal head, but alongside the Dualtop’s incendiary lead channel, the clean channel easily covers everything from snappy country to bluesy crunch sounds.

Size and portability are increasingly important factors to consider for many guitarists when buying a new amplifier, and the new Laney Dualtop amp, like its Leadtop sibling, is a great choice: it's ideal for players who want an affordable amp head which can be used anywhere, either at home or on stage.

Both heads offer a wide tonal range that nails modern rock and metal, but with surprising versatility that easily covers many other genres. The Dualtop scores highly here, with a choice of symmetrical or asymmetrical clipping on its clean/crunch channel, a superb foot-switchable lead channel, and the excellent Black Country Custom digital reverb, while the XLR DI out and integrated IR cabinet emulations make it easy to hook up to consoles for live or studio use. 

Whichever one you choose, the Leadtop and Dualtop are ideal portable partners for modern players at all levels, from beginner to pro, with impressively low pricing that won’t break the bank.

Specs

Laney IRF-DualTop

(Image credit: Laney)
  • PRICE: $429 / £259
  • TYPE: Solid-state preamp and power amp
  • OUTPUT: 60 watts RMS, switchable to approx 1 watt RMS
  • DIMENSIONS: 377mm (w) x 184mm (d) x 178mm (h)
  • WEIGHT: 5.7kg / 10.3lbs
  • CABINET: MDF sleeve
  • CHANNELS: Two
  • CONTROLS: Boost level, boost on/off switch, channel on gain, volume, sym/clean/asym slip switch, channel two gain, volume, bright/natural/dark preset voicing switch, bass, middle, treble, reverb level. Ground lift switch, IT select switch, output power select (on rear panel)
  • FOOTSWITCH: Two-button footswitch (not supplied) toggles channels and boost function.
  • ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Transformer-isolated series effects loop, XLR DI out with ground lift and two custom IR's plus bypass, 60 watt/1 watt power switching, aux in, headphones out
  • RANGE OPTIONS: The single-channel Leadtop costs $299/£169.
  • CONTACT: Laney

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Guppy
Nick Guppy

Nick Guppy has been a regular contributor to Guitarist magazine for over 20 years, mostly writing reviews on guitar amps and related products. He built his first valve amplifier at the age of 12 and has since bought, sold and restored many more, with a particular interest in Vox, Selmer, Orange and tweed-era Fenders, alongside Riveras and Mark Series Boogies. When wielding a guitar instead of soldering iron, he’s enjoyed a diverse musical career playing all over the UK, including occasional stints with theatre groups, orchestras and big bands as well as power trios and tributes. His favourite musical genres are ‘anything that’s good’.